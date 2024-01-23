Home Alone star Devin Ratray hospitalised ahead of domestic abuse trial

Devin Ratray who played Macaulay Culkin’s brother in the hit film Home Alone was hospitalised in a critical condition ahead of his domestic abuse trial. He is pictured in 2014

Home Alone star Devin Ratray who played Macaulay Culkin’s brother Buzz McCallister in the hit film, was hospitalised and reported to be in ‘critical condition,’ but is now recuperating at home after being released from the New York City hospital. ’ TMZ reported that “The actor’s medical nightmare triggered a hold-up in his DV case as jury selection was set to begin Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom. But now, the whole thing’s been reset for pretrial next month, all ‘cause of the hospitalisation.”

Devin Ratray was arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly pushing and punching his former girlfriend in December 2021. He was granted bail and entered a not guilty plea when he made his first court appearance in 2022. He was due in court on Monday January 22, but this was forced to be delayed because of his hospitalisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mirror reported that “The supposed domestic abuse isn’t the only allegation he’s faced. Devin was under investigation in August 2022 for an alleged rape that happened in 2017. The victim was friends with Devin and claimed that the actor drugged her drink. She came forward after he was arrested for the crime he’s currently facing.”

As well as starring as Buzz McCallister in the hit movie Home Alone, Devin’s most recent roles include appearing in an episode of Better Call Saul. He also had guest appearances on the likes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hawaii Five-O and Chicago Med, Devin has also appeared in films such as Dennis the Menace.