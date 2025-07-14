Theirs is a friendship which has spanned a lifetime and been captured on the big screen, so fans can take to heart positive news from Danny DeVito that good pal Jack Nicholson is doing "great".

Nicholson, aged 88, rarely makes public appearances these days but DeVito - who first worked with The Shining star 50 years ago - has provided an upbeat update on his old friend.

Speaking to People to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Danny said: "I just saw Jack a couple of weeks ago - it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great."

Devito, aged 80, maintained a close bond with Nicholson after One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest as they appeared in a number of movies together and recalled how he was impressed with the star's grounded attitude when they first met even though his star in Hollywood was rising at the time.

DeVito said: "There was no need for an icebreaker. He was immediately just so embracing... He started out exactly the way everybody else did, where he couldn't get a job. It was like he came to Hollywood and he was just going to write and direct, and then Easy Rider comes along after the (Roger) Corman stuff... So he was in our milieu, and he was always just as open and genuine, and we all felt it immediately."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star added: "Of course, he was doing it because he's that way, and he was also doing it because that had to be, because we had to be all joined at the hip in that movie, and we had such great performances."

Danny explained that his bond with Nicholson extends back to their childhood roots. He said: "He and I have a little history, because we were born in the same hospital in New Jersey."

The Matilda actor remembered how his sisters worked in the same hair salon as Jack's older sister. DeVito recalled: "When I was a kid, I always heard about this really handsome guy from Neptune who went out to California and became a movie star."

The star revealed that he planned to keep his past links with Nicholson a secret during the making of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest but Michael Douglas - who served as a producer on the movie - gave the game away. Danny said: "I didn't want to ruffle the waters; I didn't want to add anything to the experience at that time."