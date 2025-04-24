Jackson Rodriguez: Footballer hides under bed as wife and son, 5, kidnapped by masked men after horror house raid
Jackson Rodriguez, who plays for Emelec in Ecuador, has pleaded for the safe return of his family after the incident on Wednesday night (23 April). Masked men raided Rodriguez's home at 3am in the coastal city of Guayaquil and broke down his front door.
The 26-year-old defender said he hid under a bed as the men ransacked the property, located in the Mucho Lote 2 neighbourhood. Police chief Edison Rodriguez confirmed that the footballer's wife and five-year-old son were taken during the terrifying raid.
They were snatched after asking if the Emelec star was at the residence, police confirmed. Rodriguez saw from a window "the individuals were travelling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck."
It comes after a state of emergency was declared last week by the Ecuadorian government in nine areas of the country due to organised crime groups wreaking havoc. That includes the province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is situated.
Rodriguez, a talented full-back, has played 9 times for Emelec this season. The club play in the LigaPro, the highest tier in the country, and currently sit 11th in the table.
Kidnapping of footballers is not unheard of in Ecuador. Last December, Quito star Pedro Perlaza was kidnapped in the city of Esmeraldas. He was found alive a few days later.
