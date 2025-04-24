Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

League One Mansfield Town footballer Lucas Akins will be sentenced today (Thursday 24 April).

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to causing the death of Adrian Daniel in March 2022. Mr Daniel, 33, was struck by a Mercedes G350 in Huddersfield and died 10 days later.

Mr Daniel, from Meltham, was cycling on Huddersfield Road in Netherton on 17 March when he was hit at the junction with Crosland Factory Lane. The footballer, who has also played for Burton Albion, Stevenage and Tranmere, admitted causing Mr Daniel's death by careless or inconsiderate driving and will be sentenced today. He is set to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court at 2pm.

Akins has continued to line up for Mansfield since the incident. He played in his side's 0-0 draw with Wigan hours after pleading guilty.

League One Mansfield Town footballer Lucas Akins will be sentenced today (Thursday 24 April). (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was asked about the player's involvement. He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We can't comment on it, I'm afraid. We've known about it for some time, it's not just happened, but we're not in a position to comment."

The club has previously declined to comment on the situation. Sentencing Council guidelines say the offence carries punishment of anything from a community order to up to four years in prison, depending on the circumstances of the case.