Music star, actress and mother-of-four Jamelia is gearing up for a music comeback after returning to the studio after being inspired by her daughter.

The music and TV star has enjoyed a long career dating back to her mid-teens. Now, four children later and with an estimated net worth of £3.9m, she has been inspired to record new music for fans.

The 'Superstar' singer and Hollyoaks star admitted she is "absolutely" returning to music after the mother-of-four was inspired to make new tunes by her daughter Teja, 23.

Quizzed on Hits Radio if she will make a music comeback, she said: "Absolutely, I’ve been in the studio. At the end of last year my eldest daughter was just like, ‘You know, Mummy, I just need to know, what are you doing? Why are you not releasing music?’

"I was like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe I’ll go back into the studio’."

Jamelia was married to footballer Darren Byfield and has four daughters Teja, 23; Tiani, 19; True, seven; and Jream, two. She says she has "absolutely loved" being back in the studio and is planning to drop new tunes later in 2025.

She added: "At the beginning of this year I went back in, and I was like, 'Maybe she’s right.' I’ve absolutely loved it and I’m gearing up to release some music this year."

Jamelia was born and raised in Birmingham in the Handsworth area with her mum. Her parents are Jamaican. She signed for Capitol Records aged just 15 years old, and nearly 30 years later she is hoping to bring some "wisdom and life experience" to her new tunes.

She added: "I think making music at this point in my life... I’m 44, so to bring my wisdom and life experience has been incredible."

Jamelia departed Capitol Records for Parlophone - a branch of EMI - after her first single failed to chart. But she had a breakthrough with song 'Money', which peaked at number five in the UK Singles Chart.

Jamelia recently told how her daughter inspired her to push back against her "hypersexualised "persona". Speaking on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast with Paul C Brunson, she recalled: "There's this idea that if you're an R+B singer, a black woman, you need to have this hypersexualised persona. And I was fighting against that so much.

"I definitely fell into that at first and I loved the attention. If you look at pictures at the beginning of my career I was in trainers and baggy trousers, like Aaliyah, that was my vibe. For me at that age, like 22, 23, to be seen as sexy, was like 'Oh my gosh, me?' So I definitely fell into it and lapped it up.

"So when they suggested shorter skirts, and I mean like really short, I was on 'Top of the Pops' and my bottom was on 'Top of the Pops.' "