James Haskell has gone public his new girlfriend, Big Brother star Sara McLean, two and a half years after his split from ex-wife Chloe Madeley.

The 39-year-old rugby player, who shares two year-old daughter Bodhi with Chloe, who is aged 37 and the daughter of TV host duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan , was seen holding hands with the reality star at Cheltenham Festival earlier today (Wednesday March 12).

Haskell is not the only one who has a high-profile ex. McClean, who is also a beauty queen, has previously dated US World Cup goalkeeper Tim Howard, rugby star Ben Cohen, cricket legends Brian Lara and Shane Warne and The Only Way is Essex's Mario Falcone.

She got engaged to Howard in 2013, but they had split by the following year. She later had two children with Sales Director Peter Lloyd, but the relationship also did not last.

McClean is known for appearing on Big Brother back in 2012, where she passionately spoke about her love for the monarchy. She gave a tearful rendition of God Save The Queen, and then went on a rant about people who hate the royal family. She also admitted to being obsessed with the now late Queen.

She made it all the way to the final but finished in fourth place. One of the first things she did when she left the house was to watch the Queen's cameo with Daniel Craig at the Olympics opening ceremony. She said at the time: “I watched the Queen with James Bond and it was brilliant. She proved why she's great for Britain. When Prince William got married it was the happiest day of my life. When Prince Philip was ill I got really emotional. It's the one thing in my life that I'm passionate about.”

The star also had a big appreciation the late ex-prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who she spoke about her love for duirng her entrance interview. In that interview, she also admitted being argumentative and having a short temper. This became evident when she threatened to punch fellow housemate, model Arron Lowe, after he talked about pouring the housemates' alcohol down the sink.

She even missed her graduation in marketing management from Edinburgh's Napier University to go in to the the famous house.

James and Chloe started dating in 2014, they got married in 2018 and welcomed Bohdi in August 2022, but they announced their split in October 2023 after several months of speculation their marriage was in trouble.

In a statement at the time, the former couple said they “mutually decided to separate” at the end of September 2023, just weeks after their baby daughter turned one. At the time, Chloe’s reality show “Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair” was airing on ITVBe.

They went on: “We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

The pair have remained amicable since their split. It is not known if Chloe is currently dating anyone.