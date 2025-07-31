90s TV legend James Van Der Beek has issued a health update after he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Dawson’s Creek star revealed in August 2023 that he had received a diagnosis of stage three colorectal cancer. He said in a statement to People Magazine at the time: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

The actor, 48, has now issued a new update on his health situation, telling the Today Show about the moment he broke the news to his six children he shares with wife Kimberly Brook.

Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has said that living with stage three colorectal cancer feels like a "full-time job". | Getty Images

James said: “I’m far from an expert, but our approach was just to be as honest as possible, as honest to the degree of their understanding. They know. They can sense that Dad’s having a tough day. They know if Dad’s in pain. By not telling them, I think you’re confusing them even more.”

He added: “Allow yourself to be surprised by their resiliency. When you tell them what you’re doing, and you tell them the approach, they can see it, and they can feel it. And I think it’s also that your journey is their journey.”

James, who also appeared in Varsity Blues and sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, revealed that his cancer journey has been filled with “ups and downs”. He said: “There are just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns. Cancer is — I call it a full-time job.”

Dawson's Creek was a huge hit in the 90s, starring Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. | Getty Images/Warner Bros

The actor’s health update comes after news that his Dawson’s Creek co-stars would be reuniting on screen together. Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who played Joey and Pacey in the hit 90s teen drama, revealed that that they would be reuniting on screen in a new film trilogy titled Happy Hours, written and directed by Katie.

The actress, 46, said in the announcement post on Instagram: “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.”