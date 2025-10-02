The family of the late So You Think You Can Dance winner Joshua Allen have revealed how he died aged 36.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The professional dancer, who won season 4 of the US reality dance show, died on Tuesday (September 30). A family member spoke to US publication TMZ yesterday (Wednesday October 1) to confirm the news and also to ask for “privacy and prayers” from Allen’s fans.

At the time the person did not give Joshua’s cause of death, but now a family member has confirmed to the publication that he died after being hit by a train. He was taken to hospital after the incident, but he could not be saved. No further information is known at the time of writing (Thursday October 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend of the late reality star, Emmanuel Hurd, spoke to TMZ and called him “a very honest, real person”. In a further tribute, he went on: “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner.”

He also posted a tribute on Instagram. He wrote: “Can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words," Hurd wrote. "One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King. This one hurts deep."

His cousin SaKaree Campbell also posted videos of Joshua smiling and dancing to her Instagram page and wrote “RIP cousin”.

Joshua Allen, the winner of season 4 of reality dance show So You Think You Can Dance, has died aged 36. Photo by Instagram/@OfficialJoshuaAllen. | Instagram/@OfficialJoshuaAllen

Joshua’s last Instagram post was in July, when he uploaded a tribute to late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who drowned off the coast of Costa Rica. Sharing a photo of pair together, he wrote: “Fly high King,” alongside the hashtag #GoneTooSoon. Now, fans have commented on that post to share their devastation that both men have died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You both are gone too soon! Rest in Peace Josh!” one person wrote alongside a broken heart emoji and a sad face emoji. Another said: “RIP Josh!! I know you will continuing dancing in heaven.” A third person posted a cying face emoji and penned: “I can’t believe this”.

The star was best known for winning the US reality dancing competition show back in 2008. He originally auditioned for SYTYCD in Dallas, Texas along with his friend and fellow contestant, Comfort Fedoke. He went on to be crowned on August 7 and was given a cash prize of $250,000.

After he won, he suprised many by revealing at that he actually had no technical dance training - but said he did do a small amount of practice before his audition. He told Entertainment Weekly at the time: “I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and expand my horizons in the art of dance. I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything.”

After his hugely successful first audition, there was a gap of a few months before he then moved to Las Vegas ahead of the live shows. He used that time to take “as many classes as [he] could” - and that was definitely worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also revealed big dreams for his future at the time, saying he hoped to become a recording artist, but also that he wanted to choreograph and own a studio and company, as well as eventually own a record label and be a producer.

If you would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.