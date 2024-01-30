Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was no mistaking actor Rafferty Law at the premiere of Masters of the Air, he is the spitting image of his father, fellow actor and Hollywood star Jude Law. Rafferty plays the part of Sgt. Ken Lemmons alongside Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Callum Turner.

Rafferty Law is the eldest of Jude Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost’s three children, the couple also have Iris and Rudy. The pair first found love on the set of the movie Shopping and became one of the ‘it’ couples of their generation, Sadie was part of the Primrose Hill set and was great friends with supermodel Kate Moss.

In her autobiography, Crazy Days, she spoke about dealing with postnatal depression and the breakdown of her marriage to Jude. She wrote “The more I worried about my condition, the more self-obsessed I became and the less attention I gave to Jude.

“Back in London, we were busy with the children and our careers. Jude was up for lots more roles and I was still feeling low, struggling to hold the relationship together, feeling threatened." Jude Law and Sadie Frost divorced in 2003.

As well as son Rafferty, Jude and Sadie Frost’s only daughter together is model Iris. In 2021 Iris revealed to British Vogue how shaving her head changed her life. “I wanted to do something that felt liberating,” she recalled. She also revealed that “I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn’t. It felt so positive.”

Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s youngest child Rudy has appeared in a short film with his mother and is also a model like his sister Iris.

Does Jude Law have any other children?

As well as children Rafferty, Iris and Rudy with ex wife Sadie Frost, Jude has a daughter Sophia Law whom he shares with American model Samantha Burke. According to Hello! “Jude reportedly met Samantha in New York City while he was filming Sherlock Holmes, with Sophia being the product of the pairing.” Jude also has Ada Law with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. Jude Law also has two other children (their names have not been publicly revealed) with wife Phillipa Coan.

