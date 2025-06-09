Justin Baldoni has had his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by a federal judge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as former colleague, 41-year-old Baldoni also sued her husband Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, and the New York Times newspaper, which published the claims, made in a lawsuit by Lively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the case was dismissed by US federal judge Judge Lewis J Liman in New York today (June 9), Lively’s lawyers - Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb - called the suit a “sham” and added: "Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times."

Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

"As we have said from day one, this $400 million lawsuit was a sham, and the court saw right through it,” they went on. "We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

After the bombshell claims were published, Baldoni accused Lively and husband Reynolds of extortion and defamation, and also launched a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

The claim came after 37-year-old Lively, who played Baldoni’s love interest in It Ends With Us, accused her former co-star of employing "sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the New York Times: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Baldoni also directed the 2024 romantic drama and denied the allegations, with his lawyer Bryan Freeman saying they were "categorically false".

Freedman, a lawyer for Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."