Music megastar, Justin Bieber, has surprised fans by filming in a little-known UK bar.

Surprising his UK fans, Justin Bieber has filmed his latest music video in a Scottish pub best known for its “impressive” cocktail list and quirky decor. The Canadian star shot the impromptu footage while holidaying in the area.

The video – which has been liked more than 117,000 times on Instagram – shows the 31-year-old sitting in a booth and on the bar at the venue, wearing baggy sweats and covering his face with a hood, sometimes clutching a pint glass.

The bar posted on social media: “You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend. Enjoy Justin Bieber laying down a new video for Bad Honey live at Abandon Ship, right here in Dundee, Scotland.”

Photographer Rory Kramer, who filmed the video, posted on Instagram saying: “Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night. Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home.”

Bieber recently made his musical comeback with his new albums Swag and Swag II after a four-year absence from the industry.

Where is Abandon Ship Bar, Dundee

Situated near to the River Tay waterfront, the Abandon Ship bar is on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee. In close proximity to a number of hotels, Beliebers who want to walk in the footsteps of the singer should easily find somewhere to rest their heads after a night out at the pub.

According to the Wheree website, the bar is known for its “unique decor and youthful atmosphere”. Often praised for its friendly staff, the boozer offers an “impressive selection” of cocktails and is the perfect haunt for a lively night out. Perhaps the reason for the spur-of-the-moment video, the interior boasts retro arcade games and brightly decorated walls - for those not releasing any music anytime soon, it’s still a seriously Instagrammable backdrop.