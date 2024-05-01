Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Justin Bieber sparked concern among his huge fanbase after he posted pictures of him crying to social media - but the reason may not be why you think.

The 30-year-old singer posted pictures to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 28 in which he was seen with tears streaming down his face. The posts lead to fans to jump to concerns that the ‘Sorry’ chart-topper was going through something in her personal life that he hadn’t revealed.

Some speculated that Bieber’s marriage to his wife, Hailey, was on the rocks. However the famous model and influencer, who is married Bieber, later put rumours to rest by joking about the crying pictures, calling her husband a ‘pretty crier’ in a later post, as well as posting more pictures of them spending time together.

While concern was high for the singer, a source close to Bieber has revealed that the reason for the tears were actually spiritual. Bieber, a devout Christian, was crying “about his love of Jesus”.

Singer Justin Bieber worried fans when he posted picture of himself crying on social media - but a source close to him said that it was "about his love for Jesus". (Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

They told the Daily Mail: “Justin wears his emotions on his sleeve and it is no secret that he is very religious. The pictures he put up of him crying may have prompted fans to question his wellbeing, and whether his marriage is on the rocks – but it was about his love of Jesus. It is deep, but he prays and often sheds tears after diving into his faith and though he prays and gives thanks for all that he has in his life, he gets carried away and the emotions that come from it all are released through tears.”