Kanye West is facing intense backlash as well as concern after making a deeply disturbing revelation about an alleged incestuous act with his cousin.

On Monday (April 21), the 47-year-old rapper and producer, now known as Ye, shared details about an upcoming track titled “Cousins” along with a message that stunned followers and commentators alike.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” West wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The post took a darker turn when West concluded with an explicit claim about an alleged incestuous act from his youth. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*** till I was 14,” he stated.

The message, which did not name the cousin involved, triggered immediate concern from users online, particularly over the implications surrounding the ages involved. One user responded, “But ye your cousin was 9 years old when you were 14.”

Kanye West | Getty

Others expressed confusion and disgust, with one person asking, “I’m confused, who’s the victim here? Him or his cousin? And why.” Another wrote, “That’s pretty disgusting. We really didn’t need to know that,” while a separate user commented, “You make it harder and harder for me to defend you everyday bro. Is this a test of faith?” A seemingly shocked follower added: “Every new tweet makes the last one look sane.”

The post has not been removed, and West has not issued any clarification or further explanation. As of now, there has been no response from his representatives regarding the statement or the status of the song’s release.

West has faced major backlash and widespread condemnation since late 2022 for making a series of antisemitic statements both online and in media appearances, leading to partnership terminations with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and Creative Artists Agency.

His net worth reportedly plummeted from over $1 billion to a fraction of that due to these losses, according to Forbes. He was banned from Twitter (now X) temporarily, reinstated, and then suspended again after posting a swastika merged with a Star of David.

He has also split from his wife, Bianca Censori , who he said, left him after suffering a panic attack triggered by his behaviour on X.