Karen Millen breastfeeding comments: What did fashion designer say as she apologises for branding mothers 'selfish'?
Karen was appearing on Channel 5 chat show Vanessa alongside host Vanessa Feltz when she was asked for her views on the topic after the conversation moved on to whether breastfeeding a three-year-old child is ok. The topic of conversation was prompted after a mother in the US went viral for breastfeeding her three-year-old toddler and was trolled for doing so.
When asked for her opinion, the designer said: “There’s no benefit, is there, for a child to be breastfed beyond six months really.
“I think it’s quite a selfish thing on the mother’s part.”
When pressed further by Vanessa, Karen added: “I just think that’s not good emotionally for that child. I mean, what does that child do later in life? The attachment - like you say it become an addiction and an addiction for that child too because they only know the boob.
“It’s just not normal is it? I’m sorry, I find it very weird.”
Her comments have sparked backlash and controversy from mothers who believe breastfeeding until older ages benefits their child.
According to The Independent, Karen took to social media to apologise for any controversy caused by her comments, saying: “The question was aimed at a three-year-old being breastfed and my thoughts on that and my answers reflected that, not the subject of breastfeeding. And as a woman to women, I do respect your choices and I do want to support you.”
