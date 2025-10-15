Katie Price reportedly made the shock revelation during An Evening with Katie Price And Kerry Katona.

According to reports, Katie Price has revealed the British TV star who allegedly raped her more than 20 years ago. Katie Price reportedly made the shock revelation on stage during An Evening with Katie Prince and Kerry Katona.

The Sun reported that “Katie, 47, drew gasps from the crowd when she named the star who she claimed assaulted her more than 20 years ago.

According to The Sun, “Katie first made the claims onstage at her Bradford gig last month – then repeated them to the crowd in Stockport this week.

Katie’s rep had no comment when contacted by The Sun. The Sun has also approached the star Katie accused of rape for comment.”

In May 2024, NationalWorld reported that Katie Price is set to name the celebrity she claims raped her, in her explosive new book. The month before, she took to Instagram and wrote: “I’m so happy to share that this July I’m releasing my brand new autobiography, THIS IS ME. This is by far the most intimate look into my life to date, celebrating 30 years in the spotlight.

“I’m finally telling the FULL story behind the headlines and I’m not holding back. It’s been a journey and I can’t wait for you all to read it. Thank you for all your support.”

When Katie Price appeared on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast. Katie Price said: “I got raped in a park when I was seven, then I was nearly abducted.”

The former glamour model also said: “The rape never bothered me until I did Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and I was embarrassed. I cried because I never thought about it but it obviously bothered me. My mum had a cup of tea at the cafe and I remember the police coming and looking at my knickers and I remember the man clear as day.”

Eighteen hours ago, Katie Price took to Instagram and wrote: “What an amazing SOLD OUT show tonight @burnleymechanics !Such a joy to be on stage tonight with a brilliant audience 🤩And of course a massive shout out to the gorgeous Molly & Harvey! 🫶🏻”

Katie Price and Kerry Katona have a separate Instagram page for their tour, which has over 5,000 followers. Three weeks ago, they shared a post which read: “There are still plenty of dates left to come and see @kerrykatona7 and @katieprice on tour! Book your tickets now: www.antonbensonproductions.com.”