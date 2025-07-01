A pop superstar is taking legal action against a homeless man who she says is pestering her at home.

American celebrity website TMZ has reported that Katy Perry looking for court protection from the man - because her security team say he won’t leave the property alone. They have submitted Ring doorbell footage of the man to the court.

According to legal papers seen by TMZ, Perry filed a temporary restraining order against Ross Elliott Hedrick, 43, who is described as a “trans. She says he's a “transient” who has visited her property in Santa Barbara, California.

She has requested that he is told to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her homes and her car.

Hedrick is said to have gone to the home several times in May. He was arrested once but came back a week later.

She is currently on the Australian leg of her world tour, and in the restraining order application also seeks protection for Orlando Bloom, noting he is her "partner" who lives with her. It was confirmed last week that the couple have split.

Katy's security says Hedrick appeared to have an aerosol can and a butane lighter on him when he first came to the property, and on his next visit threw a blanket over the security gate.

What is the Katy Perry Act?

A proposed piece of legislation, which never made it through to become US law, the Katy Perry Act was inspired by anger sparked by the singer and her then fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The bill, called the Katy Perry Act, was launched in 2023 after the couple became embroiled in a legal battle with an 84-year-old veteran. The case came about after Carl Wescott sold Perry and Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom their house in July 2020 for $15m (£11m).

Court documents revealed that Westcott, 84, sold the Santa Barbara house to the celebrity couple when he was heavily medicated on ‘several intoxicating pain-killing opiates’ and actually ‘did not want to sell his home’. It was reported that the veteran also suffered from Huntington’s Disease - a genetic brain disorder - having been diagnosed eight years ago in 2015.

Court documents from the Los Angeles County Superior Court said: "The multiple opiate medications, which were a synthetic form of morphine, disoriented and intoxicated [Westcott], depriving him of reason and understanding with respect to the terms and consequences of the contract, and seriously impaired [Westcott’s] mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract. The contract that [Westcott] signed to sell his home is therefore void or voidable."

Carl Westcott is known in America for being the founder of the company 1-800-FLOWERS, and his daughter, Kameron Westcott, was a star of the now-cancelled Real Housewives of Dallas.

In February this year Perry launched a counterclaim against the businessman,seeking $6m for lost rental income and to cover damage repairs.