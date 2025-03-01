A Real Housewives reality star has accused hit singer Katy Perry of throwing her her terminally ill father-in-law’s final wish in to turmoil amid a legally battle between their families.

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared that her father-in-law wants too ‘spend his last days’ in his luxury Montecito $15million mansion (around £12million) - but this may not be possible as their families are locked in a legal battle.

The 42-year-old US TV personality alleges that the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker and her husband Orlando Bloom, are still trying to collect $6million (around £4.7million) from her 85-year-old father-in-law, who is terminally ill with Huntington’s disease, after a disagreement about the sale of the property.

The former American Idol singer is locked in a legal battle with Carl Wescott after he claimed he was not of sound mind when he signed the real estate contract.

“They are not backing down”, Kameron told MailOnline, speaking about 40-year-old Perry and Bloom, aged 48. The star, who is married to Carl’s son Court, continued: “There’s never a negotiation. They want to go through with it, and you know, for us, we want to be done with this.

“We want to focus on my father-in-law’s health. We want to be with him and have the last few days peaceful. This is the last thing we want to deal with.”

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott (left) has hit out at singer Katy Perry (right), who she claims is making it difficult for her teminally-ill father-in-law to fufill his last wish amid a legal battle between the pair. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

In July 2020, Perry purchased the Montecito mansion under her LLC, DDoveB, named for her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, four, who is the only child of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple were planning to move in when Westcott claimed he was under the influence of opioids and painkillers at the time of signing.

A legal battle then began. A judge ruled against Westcott, however, and according to Wall Street Journal, Perry has now successfully acquired the property. According to People, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner said: “Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity into a real estate contract.”

Westcott had only bought the home himself two months before the now-questioned sale to Katy Perry, in May 2020. He claims it was intended to be his “forever home” and in his original complaint stated he did not list the property and had not spoken to a broker about putting it on the market.

On July 11, he returned to the home after being in hospital for a six-hour surgery on his back. Three days later he was sent a written offer from Perry and Bloom’s representative Bernie Gudvi for more money than he had paid for the property.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the Roar singer’s attorney Eric Rowen said: “The evidence shows that Mr Westcott breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind. We look forward to wrapping this matter up at the scheduled damage trial phase set for February 13 and 14, if not before.’

Perry reportedly claimed against Westcott for millions of dollars in lost rent that they could have charged for the eight-bedroom home.