Kaye Adams is battling sleepless nights during the "s******* weeks ever" amid a probe into bullying complaints.

In October, it was reported that Kaye, 62, was suspended from her £155,000-a-year, three-hour phone-in BBC Radio Scotland show Mornings with Kaye Adams, over allegations she "shouted and screamed" at junior colleagues. The complaints were reported under the corporation's Call It Out scheme.

The presenter - who denies any incident happened - gave an update on the situation in the latest episode of her How To Be 60 podcast, which Kaye hosts with Karen MacKenzie, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Kaye opened the episode with: "Hi, everyone. It's Kaye and Karen here with another Midweek Catchup. And I have to warn you if you're here for the laughs, you might be disappointed because we have both had the s******* weeks ever, albeit for very different reasons."

Karen asked Kaye how she is doing, to which she sarcastically replied: "Oh, I'm great!"

The star then went on to talk about her suspension - saying it had ripped off "layers of my skin". Kaye said: "I can't say anything about the situation, but having said that, I don't want people to think that I'm trying to kid on, nothing's happening. I know that people will be aware of stuff that they've read, which is, I can't even describe it. It's just like, 'Oh,' I don't know. It just feels like layers of my skin have been torn off, to be honest."

The Loose Women panellist added: "I'll tell you what I'm finding hard is not sleeping because I love my sleep. And I'm not sleeping well." Kaye paired with Kai Widdrington in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2022, but was the first star to be eliminated.

Kaye - who has presented her BBC Radio Scotland show since 2010 - never predicted the bullying allegations against her, and she hopes there will be a "sensible resolution" at the end of it all. She said: "I certainly never saw this one coming, but that's it. You've just got to deal with it, haven't you? ...But, you know, I just have to go with it, and, hopefully, there will be a sort of sensible resolution at the end of things. That's all you can really hope for in life."

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Kaye recently described the scandal as the "most distressing weeks of my professional life" and that BBC Scotland has "still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me".

Kaye added that she had been "inundated with messages of support from people who I have dealt with both personally and professionally over the decades, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart". And one of those people is her former Loose Women co-panellist Carol McGiffin, who emphasised in her latest Best magazine column that Kaye is "never a bully" - despite her "fiercely intelligent" and "pedantic, persistent perfectionist" nature "can be tricky" at times.

BBC Scotland refused to comment on the allegations, but confirmed that Kaye had not permanently left the organisation. A spokesperson said: "We would not comment on any individual case."If any complaints or concerns are raised, we have robust internal processes in place to manage these."