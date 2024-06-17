Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Brophy, who was best known for starring in the TV series Lucan, has died at the age of 70, according to an online obituary released by his family.

Brody’s other credits included films The Long Riders (1980), Hell Night (1981) and Goodfellas (1990), and he also starred in guest roles in a number of well-known TV shows including Love Boat, M*A*S*H, Growing Pains, The Hardy Boys Mysteries and Hart to Hart.

His death was confirmed by his family, who revealed that Brophy had died on May 11, at age 70. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer for ten years, five of them in total remission, before succumbing to it and passing away at the family home in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, his family relocated to the San Fernando Valley, where he attended high school and went on to study at the California Institute of the Arts (Cal Arts). It was after graduating that he scored his first major role in Lucan, which ran from 1977 to 1978.

Speaking about the role in an interview for the Happy Horror Time podcast in December 2023, he recalled asking himself: “What does a boy raised by wolves do?” Adding: “I came to the conclusion that everything he will be doing he’ll be doing it for the first time, he goes to college and they teach him to eat, he’s like a student of life.”

He later worked at the Hotel Bel-Air parking cars as a valet, joining in 1983 with a career spanning 26 years, and at the Luxe Hotel, Beverly Hills. Whilst working, he reportedly ran into Quentin Taranto who told him he admired his monologue in Hell Night.

In 2013, an Illinois man, Ray Fulk, left Brophy half of his estate which was a six-figure-sum. The pair had never met, but Fulk had a scrapbook of the actor and had reportedly connected with his character from Lucan.

Speaking about the inheritance to ABC News at the time Brophy said: “It's still crazy and random, but seeing the scrapbook brought it all home.” He added that the gift was a “wonderful safety net for myself and my family, not really having a steady job.”

Brophy is survived by his wife, Amy Prettyman Brophy, his mother Carol, brother John (Wendy), his children Kelly, Michael (Lindsey), Megan, Ryan, and grandchildren Jarrah and Saylor. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 29, at St. Cyril's Church in Encino.