A Rose of Tralee contestant who had been reported missing by her parents in New Zealand has been found dead.

Monica Reid was due to travel to take part in the famous contest in Ireland this August, the 26-year-old taken part in the New Zealand competition just a month ago, with her being crowned as the Auckland Rose.

Reid who was based in Atatū, was last seen on Friday (June 14) afternoon on Matipo Road, Te Atatu Peninsula. The transport network organiser, who was studying a Masters in urban planning was believed to be wearing a purple/pink puffer jacket.

North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police confirmed that she was found dead during a search on Sunday (June 16). In a statement they said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner. Police extend our sympathies to the woman’s family and loved ones.”

Searches of the area had been taking place, with the Waitematā Rowing Club acting as a base for the search groups which included police officers, the police maritime unit and search and rescue teams.

Her brother, Francis, took to X, to thank those who had helped look for his sister. He said: “The search for Monica is over & she has been found, but not in the way any of us wanted. Thank you for all the kindness. The police and everyone involved in the search were amazing. Monica was such a source of joy to so many people. There are many tears.”

The Auckland Irish Club paid tribute to Reid in a statement, they said: “Sending lots of love and condolences to the family of Monica Reid. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May she rest in peace.”

The New Zealand organisation Friends of Ireland: The Tara Trust, also paid tribute, they said: "We are sending all our love to the family of The Auckland Rose Monica Reid. May she rest in peace."