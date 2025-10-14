Premier League star Kieran Trippier’s estranged wife called police when suspected ram-raiders tried to break in to her £2million home.

The intruders were believed to have used a vehicle to smash into her mansion’s electronic security gates before attempting to force them open with tools. Charlotte Trippier, 36, who is separated from Newcastle and England’s Kieran, was said to have been terrified over the attempted raid and has beefed-up security.

A source told The Sun: “It sent chills down her spine. She immediately feared the worst, as it looks as if the burglars tried to ram her gates, and tried to force them open with tools.

“Charlotte was already on edge after police wrote to residents earlier this year asking them to be vigilant and ensure their homes were secure after a spate of burglaries in the area. “She’s improved security as she’s worried burglars have been casing her home.”

Cheshire Police said they were investigating the “suspicious activity” at Charlotte’s mansion in an upmarket area of the county. It was understood officers were checking neighbours’ CCTV systems to see if they picked up anyone lurking in the area.

A spokesman said: “We have received a report of suspicious activity at an address and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances.” Charlotte married Trippier in 2016 but they split last year and are divorcing. They have three children.