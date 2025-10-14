Kylie Jenner has released the song Fourth Strike in collaboration with pop duo Terror Jr.

Megastar Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram and shared a musical update with her fans. She wrote: “AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!! there was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!

“@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! i was soooooo nervous but so grateful. @thacarterb i couldn’t have done it without you thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach !! & my baby @makeupbyariel !!!!! for supporting me and loving me. GO STREAM NOW LINKS IN MY STORYYY.”

In response, one fan wrote: “our girl can sing 😛✨,” whilst Maguire Grace Amundsen wrote: “ITS SO GOOD. i’m so proud of you!!!!!! KING KYLIE!!!” A day ago Kylie Jenner had taken to Instagram to share news about her new beauty collection.

How old was Kylie Jenner when she had Stormi, net worth what is King Kylie and reactions to her new song. Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall ahead of the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

She wrote: “this King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋you’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here.. 10 years later! without your support.

“I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022. I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

“from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me.

“King Kylie Collection launches October 18. 👑 12PM PST KYLIECOSMETICS.COM ”

One fan wrote: “10 years and we got the most iconic era collection of King Kylie 🙂‍↔️🪄,” whilst another said: “WE MISSED OUR KING, SO GORGEOUS 🖤.”

According to website Cosmetic Business, “Jenner’s King Kylie era, which embodied her late teens and early 20s, was a driving force for the brand in its earlier days, when her lip kits would sell out in minutes.

“Now, a decade later, the brand is re-embracing the aesthetic that helped solidify its standing in the beauty industry, combining a sense of nostalgia with updated formulas and refreshed branding.

How much is Kylie Jenner worth?

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner is worth $670M.

Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Stormi when she was 19 and gave birth to her daughter when she was 20. Her son Aire was born on February 2, 2022. Kylie Jenner is now 28.