The late Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is getting married to a Team GB showjumping gold medallist.

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is marrying Team GB showjumping gold medallist Harry Charles in a four-day celebration (starting today) in the Cotswolds. It is set to be a star studded affair and Sir Elton John has reportedly been asked to perform for a £1 million fee.

A source told The Sun that "Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multi-million-pound fairytale.It’s a society wedding like no other and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down.

“The sleepy village in which it’s taking place feels like it’s turning into a no-go zone, with secret service operatives and blokes who look like they work for the FBI.

According to reports, Laurene, the mother of Eve and the late wife of Steve Jobs, who died at the age of 56 in 2011, has reportedly booked Sir Elton John to perform at her daughter’s wedding. In June of this year, Eve, a 26-year-old model, shared a carousel of photos from her recent bachelorette on Instagram.

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve’s wedding: Is Sir Elton John performing, who is the British Olympian she is marrying? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Eve wrote: “what a weekend with my favorite girls 💖,” and in one of the photos, Eve is dressed in a bridal-esque dress with ribbon and veil and is walking down the street with friends.

Before becoming involved romantically with British Olympian Harry Charles, Eve dated Harry Hudson, a singer and best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Where is Eve Jobs getting married?

According to the Daily Mail, Eve Jobs and Harry Charles’s wedding is taking place at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire but the Mail has reported that “It's still unclear where the ceremony will take place but the number of guests expected has put a squeeze on availability - with Estelle Manor crediting guests for the disruption the preparations have caused this week.” It is believed that some guests could be staying at celebrity favourite, Soho Farmhouse.

When did Steve Jobs die?

American businessman Steve Jobs who will be best remembered for founding technology company Apple Inc, was only 56 years old when he passed away on October 5, 2011, he passed away after a prolonged battle with pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, also known as pNet.

Steve Jobs was survived by his wife Laurene and four children, Lisa, Reed, Erin and Eve. In February 2020, she told The New York Times that "I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that," and also said: "Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."

"I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she continued. "I am doing this in honor of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."

According to Forbes, Steve Jobs was worth $7B when he passed away.