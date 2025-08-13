The trailer for Marty Supreme featuring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow has been released.

For those of you who are not familiar with the movie Marty Supreme, it is a movie set in the 1950s by Josh Safdie and stars Timothée Chalamet as a ping-pong wizard. According to reports, the movie is believed to have taken inspiration from the story of pro ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays the wife of a rival table tennis player of Marty Mauser (played by Timothée Chalamet). In the trailer, Marty Mauser talks about table tennis and says that “I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas. And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in March of this year, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about her and Timothée Chalamet’s characters in Marty Supreme and revealed that“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie.”

Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When it comes to the personal life of Timothée Chalamet, there has been speculation recently that he may have broken up with Kylie Jenner. Fans on Reddit have been posting their theories on a possible break-up and one said: “well. guess no 2026 wedding.“

However, it would seem that another fan is more positive about the couple’s future and wrote: “its been 20 days since they last saw each other soo i think this is what happened: she misses him and was DEFFF looking forward to seeing him this weekend and is RLLY upset to the point where she might have even picked a fight about it or he did letting her know he has no control over it bc its his job and argued and thats why the sad songs from her.

“Either he truly last minute can’t orrrr he wants to surprise her. Regardless i don’t think its a break up. they JUST went red carpet official, she took the kids to budapest for more of a family vacay before he shoorts for months, AND she followed him on insta, they are SOLID lol just a little bump in the road aka just co dependent Kylie having a fit because her man can’t be there on her birthday like he has been for the past 2 years and she misses him baddddlyyyyy lol for his and ourrrrr sake, i hope he can last minute surprise her lol.”