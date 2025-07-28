Astronomer’s PR team has been praised for using Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a “temporary spokesperson” in a new video.

In the 60-second clip posted on Astronomer's X account, external, Hollywood star Paltrow - who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for more than 10 years - says she wants to answer "the most" common questions the company has recently been asked. The first of these questions, appearing as captions on screen, reads "OMG! What the actual f", to which Paltrow responds: "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow", she ends the answer by claiming the company is "thrilled so many people have a "newfound interest in data workflow automation".

When a follow up question asks how the company's social media team is "holding" after the clip went viral, Paltrow says spaces are still available for a forthcoming conference. Paltrow signs off the clip, which has been viewed over 27 million times by thanking viewers for their "interest in Astronomer", saying the company will now be returning "to what it does best".

One user on Reddit said: “Chris's ex wife ...I think it's cool. Great PR stunt. Messy but I like it.” Another said: “It's blatantly, humorously tongue-in-cheek + it uses the sudden spotlight shined on the company to make people more aware of what Astronomer really does in its day to day operations. Even snuck in an event plugging in there.

“Wild move by the Astronomer PR/SocMed/Marketing team.” A third added: “Honestly, well done to the marketing team, this is incredible haha”.

Astronomer was thrust into the spotlight after two of the tech firm's senior executives were filmed embracing on a kiss cam during a Coldplay gig in Boston. Andy Byron subsequently resigned as chief executive officer - while the woman in the video, Kristin Cabot, stepped down as chief people officer a few days later.

After Mr Byron resigned, the company had said in a statement: "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met." The marketing stunt is a sign that Astronomer is trying to put a positive spin on the scandal.