Dr. Garth Fisher was also the plastic surgeon behind Kris Jenner’s first face lift.

Two days ago, YouTuber Rachel Leary shared a TikTok video where she said: “This is a TikTok for Kylie Jenner Okay if you’re not Kylie Jenner and you don’t care about boob jobs and plastic surgery, just keep scrolling.

“Please can you just tell me slash us, slash anyone that is interested, what is it you asked for when you had your boobs done. You have got what I am looking to get done in terms of what I want to have done.” She then added “To me this is perfection,” and I don’t expect you to share who did the work, but in terms of what you had done, but was it a teardrop implant or high profile implant, under the musical, over the musical, can you share what you have had?”

Net worth of plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher who is responsible for Kylie Jenner’s breast enlargement. Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Although she may not have expected her to reply, Kylie Jenner did and wrote: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol.” In response to Kylie Jenner’s answer, one fan wrote: “Imma go to Dr. Garth Fisher said "give me the Kylie Jenner please,” whilst another said: “See what happens when you ask in a nice genuine way and they actually get to see your video. More people need to learn from you. I'm happy she answered.”

Dr, Garth Fisher has now posted about Kylie Jenner on his Instagram and wrote: “I’m honored to be acknowledged by Kylie—her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated.

“Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we’ve never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements.

“This is more than policy—it’s our culture. HIPAA (patient privacy) laws are in place to protect patients, and I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss.

“Every patient is unique. This isn’t “cookbook” surgery—it’s thoughtful, personalized care.

Thank you for your trust and understanding.

Garth Fisher, M.D.”

Dr. Garth Fisher may not have been expecting it, but Kylie Jenner’s mum Kris Jenner replied to his post and wrote: “Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!! ❤️🙏🏼.”

How much is Dr.Garth Fisher worth?

According to reports Dr. Garth Fisher is worth $15 million.

When Dr. Garth Fisher was asked by Beyond Beauty, the question: “Can you please name some of the most beautiful faces of all time – in your own opinion – existing or dead, Dr Garth said: “My wife (photo on the front of my website), Halle Berry, Audrey Hepburn, Megan Fox, Raquel Welch and Catherine Deneuve.”

Beyond Beauty also asked: “Without your help would some of the most recognized faces in the world still be recognizable?,” and in response, Dr. Garth Fisher said: “I have encouraged some of the most recognizable faces in the world to NOT have surgery and to maintain the facial identity and characteristics that the world has learned to appreciate.”