Law & Order actor Isaiah Stokes could face the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the shooting death of 37-year-old Tyrone Jones.

A press release from Queens District Attorney’s Office states that “Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Isaiah Stokes was convicted of murder following a jury trial for the fatal shooting of Tyrone Jones in St. Albans on February 7, 2021. The victim was sitting in a parked Jeep Cherokee and waiting for a friend to arrive to have lunch at a nearby restaurant. The shooting is believed to have been retaliation for an altercation between the defendant and the victim at the victim’s birthday party in October 2020.”

Actor Isaiah Stokes has been convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon He attended the Ne-Yo Release Party at Marc Echo Showroom on April 30, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Island Def Jam Records )

St Albans is a neighbourhood in Queens, New York. Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney said: “This was a calculated murder. The defendant, a part-time actor, stewed for months after being thrown out of a birthday party for his own inappropriate behavior. Intent on revenge, Isaiah Stokes placed a GPS on the victim’s car and tracked Tyrone Jones down to Linden Boulevard, where he ruthlessly shot the man 11 times as he sat in his car.”

According to prosecutors Law & Order actor Isaiah Stokes could face up to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced on March 21. Isaiah Stokes is the grandson of a Blues player and the son of a Jazz musician and was born in Queens, New York City. He was raised in the South Jamaica neighbourhood of Rochdale Village.

Isaiah Stokes is both an actor and musician, he is best known for his role in Law & Order and has also appeared in the likes of Boardwalk Empire and Blue Bloods, he performs music under the moniker I$AIAH.​