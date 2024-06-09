Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levi Wright’s parent’s Rodeo star Spencer and wife Kallie have paid a moving tribute to him after he tragically passed away.

Kallie Wright, the wife of rodeo star Spencer Wright has paid tribute to her three-year-old son Levi Wright in a moving obituary.

Levi, who will be remembered as an “exceptionally thoughtful and considerate” boy, suffered a severe brain injury on May 21, after driving his toy tractor into a creek near their Utah home. The toddler tragically passed away on June 2 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City after Kallie and husband Spencer made the difficult choice to remove him from life support.

In his obituary, which was published by Southern Utah Mortuary and shared by Kallie on Facebook, Levi was described as: “Our sweet boy, Levi Spencer Wright, affectionately known as ‘Beans.’” It continued: "He passed away June 2, 2024, after a two week stay at Primary Children's Hospital following an accident May 21st doing what he loved most, riding his electric toy tractor."

The obituary continued: “Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age, he was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized.” Speaking about his siblings, it read: “Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys. They were instant best friends. The verdict was still partially out on his baby brother, Brae, but Levi often asked to ‘hold baby.’

“Levi was a die-hard Grandma's boy, always asking to go to Gamma's house. He enjoyed going to church with Grandma and was a Sunbeam for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.”

It spoke about how he had “mastered his colours, counting to 7 and early heavy equipment operation as Dad's right hand man”, and touched on how the toddler had wanted to be just like his father and “was well on his way.”

It also shared that Levi had loved dinosaurs, with the obituary revealing that he “recently convinced himself he was a T Rex” and had started “roaring at people when he was too shy to speak to them.” It added: “He was rarely seen without his cowboy hat and boots. He had just acquired his own horse and was beginning to enjoy family horse rides.”

The family thanked volunteers and first responders that helped with the search and rescue for Levi, as well as the “attentive and compassionate” staff at Primary Children’s Hospital.

How did Levi Wright's accident happen?

Kallie spoke about Levi’s accident in a Facebook post on June 6, explaining that: “Unless you’ve been to my place, it’s hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen.”

She explained: “There is a creek that runs through our 24-acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa’s. Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change overnight.”

She continued: “Levi did not do anything he hasn’t done before, but this time, the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through.”

In a Facebook post on June 2, Kallie revealed that her and husband Spencer had made the difficult decision to withdraw life support after “multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists and millions of prayers.”

Her post continued: “Here soon, I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves!”

She added: “I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt that this is the best thing we can do for him!”

