Linda Robson has said that Pauline Quirke, her ‘best friend’ of more than five decades, 'no longer recognises me or her children' as she battles dementia.

The 66-year-old Loose Women star was speaking at Monday night's TV Choice Awards and said that, having seen the impact of dementia on Quirke, 65, she would “rather get cancer”.

The TV presenter and actress told The Sun: “It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet.

“She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible - I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance.”

Robson also told MailOnline she had been supporting Quirke by phoning her. She said: “I've been FaceTiming. There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really.” She added: “She's in the best place and she's got family looking after her. Hopefully I'm going to go and see her next week.”

English actresses Linda Robson (left) and Pauline Quirke at an event in London, 1991. | Getty Images

It was announced that 65-year-old Quirke had been battling dementia for the past four years by her husband Steve Sheen last month.

He said his actress wife, who has starred in dozens of programmes over the years, most notably Birds of a Feather, Broadchurch and The Sculptress, would be ending her professional duties.

Maurice Glen, who co-wrote Birds of a Feather, the sitcom which made Quirke famous alongside her Robson, then revealed her condition had “gathered pace”.

He said: “She's still only 65 so your heart goes out to her. Initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family.” Glen added: “I've always said that Pauline's talent made our words sound better. It couldn't be sadder.”

From left, Pauline Quirke as Sharon, Linda Robson as Tracey and Lesley Joseph as Dorien in Birds of a Feather

Quirke made an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours in 2022, receiving the award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

A statement from Sheen released in January said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Quirke played was Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, alongside Robson as her sister Tracey Stubbs and Lesley Joseph’s Dorien. It was on screen on the BBC and then ITV for almost 30 years.

Quirke quit Birds Of A Feather in 2017 and her character also absent from the 2020 Christmas special, a year before her dementia diagnosis.