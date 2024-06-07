Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his wife Natalia Becker. Photo by Instagram/natalialbecker.

The wife of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been forced to deny she has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter - thanks to confusion about her name.

Liverpool pro footballer Alisson Becker has set the record straight after she’s been falsely accused of being arrested for manslaughter.

Natalia Becker, who has been married to 31-year-old goalkeeper Alisson Becker since 2015, unfortunately shares her name with a social media influencer who's been held on suspicion of manslaughter in her native Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, she’s spoken out to make it clear that she is not the woman who was arrested in the city of Sao Paulo after a man died following a chemical skin peel at a Brazilian clinic.

Becker, who shares three children with her footballer pro husband, has told fans she is not the woman who has been held on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of businessman Henrique Silva Chagas in the city after the moniker coincidence caused some confusion among fans.

Her statement came after some social media sites wrongly published pictures of her and linked her to the crime. She took to her Instagram Stories and told her 352,000 followers: “Clarification. I am not the ‘Natalia Becker’ named in the news about the beauty clinic. It’s another person who has the same name and last surname. No relation whatsoever.”

33-year-old Becker, whose full name is Natalia Loewe Becker, is a qualified doctor. She was studying medicine when she first met Alisson in 2012 during his time playing for Brazilian football club Internacional and went on to gain all her qualifications. The couple now have three children; Helena, Matteo and Rafael, who were all born between 2017 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their daughter Helena was born on April 29 2017, their son Matteo followed on June 14 2019 and their second son was born on May 10 2021. The mum-of-three regularly shares photos of her family on her Instagram account, @natalialbecker, Earlier this year, she posted a family photo along with the caption: “My greatest gift.”

TAn ongoing criminal investigation began in Brazil after 27-year-old old Chagas died on Monday (June 3) after apparently undergoing a phenol peel, an intense type of chemical peel with anti-aging benefits which is considered risky. The 29-year-old owner of the Sao Paulo clinic where he underwent the procedure has the full name Natalia Fabiana de Freitas Antonio but was known online as Natalia Becker - and this is where the confusion began.

It’s reported in local media that Chagas had decided to have the chemical peel despite the risks in a bid tackle his acne, but medics were called to the clinic after he began to experience pain. The clinic owner is said to have left the scene, informing the medics who attended that she felt ill and was going to hospital in seek of treatment herself.

She was then placed under formal investigation as part of an ongoing manslaughter probe after handing herself into police on Wednesday (June 5). Investigators suspect the dead man may have suffered an allergic reaction during his chemical peel and gone into anaphylactic shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad