Lizzo has revealed she’s been using ‘wood therapy’ to support her weight-loss journey, as she hits back at critics for accusing her of relying on drugs.

The 37-year-old singer has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, including her use of wood therapy, which involves using wooden tools to apply pressure and manipulate the body.

Alongside a before and after photo, Lizzo wrote on Instagram: "In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on ozempic soooo bad— here’s the truth! I work my a** off, training 3x a week, daily sauna and cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks and full fat sodas and potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)… I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month! (sic)"

Lizzo subsequently revealed that she's embraced wood therapy and lymphatic massages - which move excess fluid away from tissues - as part of her weight-loss efforts. Her post continued: "I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage. I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me."

Asked about her experience of dealing with depression, Lizzo told Rolling Stone: "My relationship with music was still very intense. "I still am like, 'Music saved my life,' because there were really dark moments when I was working on Love in Real Life, my album, where I was like, 'Okay, I don’t think I can make it through the day, but I have to go to the studio." Lizzo used to agonise over her lyrics because she feared offending fans. But the singer is now much more comfortable with who she is and how she thinks.

She said: "I always overthink these things because I know who’s consuming my music and I’m very (concerned about) how they’re going to feel, how it’s going to affect them. "But it’s like — to keep it very, very funky with you — everybody’s offended by everything today, so it’s impossible to not offend somebody. So it’s like, just say what you want to say." from healthline.com - Wood therapy is a vigorous massage technique that utilizes wooden, handheld tools, such as rolling pins and vacuum-suction cups.

What is wood therapy?

According to Healthline, wood therapy. also known as maderotherapy, is a vigorous massage technique that uses wooden tools such as rolling pins and vacuum-suction cups to apply pressure to the body. Advocates claim it can help with cellulite reduction, lymphatic circulation, wrinkle reduction, stress relief, and overall body contouring.

However, there’s limited scientific evidence to support long-term benefits of wood therapy or that wooden tools offer advantages over traditional massage. Still, as a form of physical therapy, it may aid in relaxation and reducing localised pain.