A celebrity peer who once appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Charles Brocket, 73, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 30) charged with two counts of rape in London on August 10 and one count of sexual assault by penetration in the village of Wableton, East Sussex on May 5. He was arrested on Friday, August 29.

The charges relate to one woman, who cannot be identified. Lord Brocket, from Fulham, west London, appeared in court and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. He was not asked to enter pleasa during the hearing, but the court heard that he denies the allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity peer Lord Charles Brocket, who once appeared on I'm A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here, has been charged with rape and sexual assault. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Brocket was arrested on Friday 29 August on suspicion of rape and charged on Saturday 30 August. The rape charges relate to an incident involving a woman that took place in the early hours of Saturday 10 August in Fulham. The matter was reported to police the same day.

“The sexual assault by penetration charge relates to an incident on Monday 5 May in Warbleton, East Sussex. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”

He was granted bail with conditions, which includes a wearing a GPS tag that prevents him from entering the area within the M25. He has been instructed to attend another hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, which will take pace on September 26.

Lord Brocket appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, alongside stars such as Peter Andre, Katie Price, and Neil Ruddock. He placed 6th, with Kerry Katona winning the series.