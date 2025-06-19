Love is Blind UK fans are eagerly awaiting the release of series 2 on Netflix - but a series 1 star has given a spoiler about what’s in store.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Richards, who starred on the debut UK version of Love is Blind last summer, didn’t have the most straight-forward journey on the show - but she did leave with love.

She has been in a relationship with her co-star Jake Singleton-Hill for almost two years after they formed a connection in the show’s famous pods - but it wasn’t him she got engaged to. Fans didn’t actually see Catherine and Jake get to know each other sight unseen as their dates didn’t make the final edit of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead viewers watched as she dated Freddie Powell, and he then subsequently popped the question. She accepted, and the pair met for the first time and began a fast-tracked relationship as they looked forward to their wedding day - which was around four weeks after their engagement. When they got to the altar, however, Freddie said ‘I do not’, leaving Catherine heartbroken.

Catherine and Freddie’s relationship seemed promising at first; they bonded in the pods over their shared goals and values, their mutual love of fitness and the fact both of their grandparents had the same name. But, once they met in the real world and the reality of getting married set in the cracks began to show. She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in.

Love is Blind UK star Catherine Richards has dropped a huge hint about what viewers can expect from series 2 of the Netflix dating show. Photo by Instagram/@catherinerichards__. | Instagram/@catherinerichards__

But, the TV bride got a second chance at love when she reconnected with Jake shortly after her failed wedding day. Although her wedding day did not end in her getting hitched and caused her a lot of emotional distress, Catherine doesn’t appear to have been put off watching the show, however. This is possibly because she did still ultimately meet her beau by taking part - - although she almost wasn’t cast.

Catherine took to her Instagram Stories to invite fans to ask her questions. In the Q&A one follower asked if she would be watching the second series of LIB UK - which hosts Matt and Emma Willis have confirmed will air this summer. She replied: “1000%. I know what happens, and let me tell you if you like drama then it’s going to be good.” Suggesting she is aware of spoilers for the upcoming series, she added: “If you thought I was bad wait till you see what happens in the next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Catherine didn’t give any more details. But, her little tease of information is sure to cause much excitement among fans. It is likely that she does have some insider knowledge as it’s well known that producers connects contestants from across all Love is Blind seasons so that past participants can advise newer members of the LIB family and support them as their series airs.

Another fan hit her with a brutal question: “What’s your desired timeline for marriage? If years go by and Jake never proposes will you stay?” But she had a confident response: “Of course. I’m not with Jake just for marriage. However, he knows I would love to get that ring on my finger and take his name. But only when he’s ready. It’s a big commitment. I only want to do it once.”

* Watch Love is Blind UK on Netflix now.