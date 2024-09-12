Luca Giurato was known as an icon on Italian television and often co-hosted the morning show ‘Uno Mattina’ on Rai 1.

Luca Giurato was born on December 23, 1939 in Rome, Italy. His father, Giovanni Giurato, was a Sicilian diplomat and his maternal grandfather was Giovacchino Forzano, a playwright and director.

Before pursuing a career in television, Luca Giurato worked for several Italian newspapers and magazines. He then joined Rai where he often co-hosted a very popular morning show, ‘Uno Mattina.’

According to Il Messaggero, “Luca Giurato became an icon of Italian television thanks to his genuine character and his ability to entertain the audience with a unique lightness. Despite being an experienced journalist, it was his informal style and live TV blunders that made him a cult figure, especially in the 2000s. His charm and self-irony made him loved by various generations of viewers.”

Luca Giurato was married twice, he has a son from his first marriage to Gianna Furio, his second wife was Daniela Vergara, who also worked as a journalist at Rai.

Rai executives posted a statement about Luca Giurato and said that his passing "deeply saddens the entire company, which warmly embraces his wife Daniela and all his loved ones, with a feeling of deep gratitude.

“Because Luca Giurato was a journalist who best embodied - just remember Unomattina, but not only - being the face and voice of public service, entering Italians' homes almost as if he were 'one of the family', with an unmistakable, smiling and 'welcoming' style, accompanied by equally unmistakable sympathy, light-heartedness and irony."

"Human and professional qualities - the company executives conclude - that remain a precious heritage of public service.”