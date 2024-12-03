A Married at First Sight star has broken down in tears as she speaks out about how her ADHD has affected her life.

TV Bride Melissa Rawson, who appeared in the Australian version of the popular dating show in 2020, has shared an emotional video to Instagram where she spoke about the challenges she faced due the condition during a family move to the Gold Coast.

The 35-year-old mother of twin boys, who is now legally married to her MAFS Aus husband Bryce Ruthven, posted a clip where she discussed the difficulties her family have faced since relocating from Melbourne.

“We've been on the Gold Coast for a week now, and nothing has gone right,” she explained. She then admitted she was fighting with her loved ones: “If I'm not fighting with family, I'm fighting with friends because I don't answer my phone and can't communicate and I don't ask for help.”

She then said that flight delays had resulted in her missing a funeral and that her ADHD diagnosis was making it difficult to organise her new Queensland home. “I'm feeling emotional and stressed out,” she said.

Rawson was not the only one struggling with the move. She had taken her three-year-old twin sons Levi and Tate out of daycare during the move, and spoke of how they were not adjusting well to it - but she said they may be suffering from the terrible threes. “It's like they turn three and a switch has been flicked and they whine and scream,” she added.

The former reality TV star has reinvited herself as a mummy blogger since her time on MAFS has maintained a strong following thanks to to her candid confessions about parenting.

The season eight bride shares her boys with her husband Ruthven, who she met during season eight of the Channel Nine dating experiment.

First, Ruthven was accused of having a relationship with another woman outside the experiment and it was alleged he was only on the show for publicity. Then he humiliated his wife during the commitment ceremony when he said he wanted to leave the experiment, before changing his mind and saying that he wanted to stay. It was behaviour like this that lead Bryce to be on the receving end of allegations of toxic behaviour from his fellow brides and grooms.

During their honeymoon, Ruthven also told Rawson: "When I first saw you I thought, ‘Not my type’. But I thought, she’s not … ugly?" he said. "I've always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes, tanned kind of girl, and someone that's, like, usually taller." His comments left his bride in tears.

But, the pair were able to make their relationship work. Their twin boys were born in October 2021 and they married for real in February 2023.