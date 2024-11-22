Manousos Manousakis dead at 74: He was best known as a film director and producer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manousos Manousaki, who was born in Athens in 1950, studied directing at the London Film School.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greek TV Network ANT1 paid tribute to Manousos Manousakis on Instagram and wrote: “The maestro of television who gave us unique moments has passed away for eternity. A deep bow and a great thank you for his great work from the ANT1 family.” The Greek Festival of Sydney took to Facebook to write: “The Greek Cinema has lost another Great! On behalf of the Greek festival the Greek Film Festival of Sydney we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the beloved Greek director, writer & producer, Manousos Manousakis.

“His work and talent has been loved by millions and his cinematography will remain in our hearts forever! RIP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgios Lykokapis took to X to pay tribute to him and wrote: “His name was synonymous with great hits, but he was also amazing in the selection of actors, highlighting new talents in the field of television from Anna Maria Papacharalambous, to of course Apostolos Glestos.”

After studying at the London Film School, Manousos Manousakis returned to Greece to begin his career. He wrote, directed and produced the movie Bartholomew in 1973 and also produced Arkhontes in 1978 followed by The Scarecrow in 1985.

According to The Greek Herald, “In the mid-1980s, he took his first steps as a director of a television series. He directed the following series, Goblin Jobs (1985-1986), Micrographies (1986-1987) and The Best Years (1989).”

Ekathimerini, a Greek newspaper and website reported that “Manousakis’ most celebrated work, however, was in television, which he elevated to new heights after the privatisation of broadcasting in the early 1990s with hit series like “Psithiroi Kardias” (Whispers of the Heart), “Angigma Psychis” (Touch of the Soul) and “Tmima Ithon” (Vice Squad), among many others, which touched on subjects that were considered sensitive or taboo by the relatively conservative standards of Greek society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was Manousos Manousakis’s cause of death?

It has been reported that Manousos Manousakis was admitted to a private hospital in Athens after suffering from a serious respiratory infection a few days earlier, he passed away in intensive care at the hospital.