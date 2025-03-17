Police discovered the body of actor Chang Chen-huan after responding to reports of a strong odour coming from the home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martial arts actor Chang Chen-huan, who was 65, was found dead by police at his home in Taipei’s Nangang district. According to The Straits Times, “The police said details of his death have yet to be established, though foul play has been ruled out.”

Martial arts actor Chang Chen-huan's career began back in 1976 when he appeared in the fantasy film Monkey King with 72 Magic. Chang Chen-huan played the role of swordsman Jing Wuming in the 1983 TV adaptation of Taiwanese novelist Gu Long’s novel series, Xiao Li Fei Dao (Little Li’s Flying Dagger).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chang Chen-huan went on to play the lead role in The Roving Swordsman in 1984. When it came to his personal life, he was married to singer-actress Pao Cheng-fang from 1996 to 2002 and the couple share a grown up son.

The Straits Times reported that “Chang was allegedly abusive to Pao during their marriage. Pao said in interviews that Chang once brandished a knife at her during one of their arguments.

“Following his death, Pao told reporters through her manager on March 15: “I hope he is free of suffering and on his way to the land of bliss, rest well.”

“She added that their son is currently not in Taiwan and further arrangements for Chang are pending notification from the authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pao Cheng-fang is best known as a Taiwanese singer and actress who appeared in Ximenting xiao zi, One-Armed Swordsman vs. Nine Killers and Yi xian liang xing da jin ji. She is also known for singing Tian Liang Hao Ge Qiu (Cool Lovely Autumn).