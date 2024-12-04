17-year-old Marvel star Jack Veal has told his fans that he is still homeless as he has “nowhere else to go”, despite meeting with social services, in a follow-up TikTok video.

The actor is best known for playing Kid Loki alongside Tom Hiddleston in the first season of the Disney Plus series Loki, which launched on the streaming platform in 2021.

He’s also appeared in also fan-favourite shows including Channel 4’s The End of the F***ing World and BBC’s Call the Midwife. Veal has not worked as an actor for two years and is now working as a personal trainer. He has taken to TikTok to reveal the truth about his living situation and has asked for help from his fans.

First posting a video on TikTok on Monday (December 2), he spoke candidly about his living situation. “Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless,” he began the video. He went on: “I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth.”

He explained that he faced mental health struggles and claimed he’d suffered abuse. “I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis,’ he said. “I can’t stay at my grandparents’. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuse to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

Veal then said he was living in a “trailer with smashed out windows”, and filmed where he is currently staying including the “snacks and sauces” he was living off, as well as sharing he was facing cold conditions as the space had no electricity.

Marvel and Loki actor Jack Veal, aged 17, says he is still homeless after meeting with social services in his latest TikTok video from Wednesday December 4. Photo by TikTok/@jackvealfitness. | TikTok/@jackvealfitness

He continued: “I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.

He concluded: “I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help.”

Yesterday (Tuesday December 3) he then shared another update, and cried as he revealed to viewers that his video had caught the attention of authorities. “I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations,” he said while crying. “I don’t know what you guys have done but it’s gotten out there and it’s really, really helped me and they’re taking action now.”

He also thanked his fans for their help in raising awareness. “They’re actually doing something so God bless you all,” he said. Veal added that there were “no promises”, but said he was feeling optimistic as this was the “first time” he’d been considered for accommodation.

Earlier today (December 4), however, the former actor returned to TikTok with a new video in which he told that time would be required to find him a foster care placement which may take days, although he said be believed it may take weeks. He added that he had no choice but to return to living on the streets and said “this is f***ing ridiculous”. He went on: “I don’t know what to do again. This is another call out for help. I had hope . . . they want to put me in foster care but in the meantime I have to stay on the streets.

The star received many messages of support on his video. One said: “I couldn’t even imagine being homeless at 17. Seeing you like this is truly breaking my heart. I love your character in Loki btw. I wish you all the best. Be strong.” One more said: “It breaks my heart you're being treated like this. You're an amazing dude, you're strong, and you're loved. “

Veal’s last screen credit was in the 2022 Amazon Prime Video series The Peripheral, which starred Chloë Grace Moretz.