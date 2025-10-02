Maya Jama’s relationship with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias could soon be taken to the next level.

The Love Island presenter, 31, was previously in an on-off relationship with grime artist Stormzy, but has since moved on to Man City’s Portuguese centre-back.

In a new post on Instagram, the two appeared loved-up in a black-and-white mirror selfie - having previously made the most of the summer transfer window with a holiday to the Italian island of Capri.

It came around the same time that Dias, 28, signed a four-year contract extension with Man City, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Speaking at the time, Dias said: “I’m so proud to represent this great club. [Man] City are where I want to be - at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.

“I love Manchester - it is my home now - and I love the Manchester City fans. Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot.”

Dias and Jama are believed to have met at European Music Awards (EMAs) in November last year, and photos suggested they spent New Year’s Eve together too. They went public with their relationship in May this year, but it’s thought they have been dating for far longer.

That penultimate sentence in Dias’ contract renewal, where he called Manchester his “home” could indicate where their relationship is going next.

Jama is thought to still be living in London, but has been spending more and more time up north with her partner. Now, the Sun has reported that she plans to move up there - where the couple will likely start living together permanently.

Speaking to the tabloid, an inside source said: “Maya loves the down-to-earth nature of Manchester, as well as the glamour of the football and WAG scene.”