Meryl Streep’s actress daughter Mamie Gummer to divorce husband after six years

The Good Wife star Mamie Gummer is splitting from Mehar Sethi after six years of marriage.

According to TMZ, actress Mamie Gummer is calling it quits when it comes to her marriage to writer Mehar Sethi. She and husband have two children, 5-year-old son Peter and 3-year-old daughter Mary.

TMZ has reported that “In the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Mamie lists the date of separation as May 6, 2023 ... and she's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.”

Mamie married writer husband Mehar Sethi in February 2019 and two weeks later, gave birth to son Peter. Mamie was previously married to actor Benjamin Walker.

Mamie Gummer and Benjamin Walker married in July 2011 and their wedding was attended by the likes of Claire Danes and Tracey Ullman. The couple met when they were both in the Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in 2008.

Benjamin Walker once said of Mamie in an interview with the New York magazine in 2013 that "She was the Uma to my ­Keanu." Mamie Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, who are also parents to Henry Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Gummer.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that Meryl Streep and Dom Gummer had quietly separated and ended their relationship six years ago. A representative for the actress said: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Mamie Gummer’s sister Grace is married to musician Mark Ronson and they tied the knot in August 2021. She was previously married to Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathain. They split in August 2019 after just 42 days of marriage.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson are parents to a baby girl and are expecting their second child together.