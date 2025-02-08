An international pop legend has cancelled further tour dates as he recovers from cancer surgery.

US singer-songwriter Michael Bolton first announced in January that he was taking a “temporary break from touring” after a successful operation to remove a brain tumour over the Christmas holidays.

The 71-year-old has now announced that he is cancelling his London show as he continues to “heal from surgery”.

In a message to his fans which he wrote on social media, he said: “You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery. Thank you for all your love and positive energy over this past year. I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world.”

The singer was due to perform in London on July 5, with Bonnie Tyler as a special guest joining him at the O2 Arena. Bolton said that all ticket-holders will be refunded.

Bolton orginally announced his cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in January. “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he said in a statement posted to the social media site at the time.

US singer Michael Bolton has cancelled his London 02 tour date for July 2025 as he heals from brain tumour surgery. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

The two-time Grammy winning singer said he would be devoting his time and energy to recovery over the next few months, taking time out of his touring schedule.

Bolton had been set to perform on February 1 at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Florida, with a total of six tour dates throughout this month, before three in both March and April.

The statement added: “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”