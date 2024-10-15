Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mike Bullard hosted two late-night television talk shows as well as a radio programme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Bullard was best known as a Canadian broadcaster and standup comedian and his death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by musician Chuck Jackson, the half-brother of Mike Bullard.

According to CBC, “Jackson said the coroner is investigating, and the exact cause of death remains unknown for now, but Bullard, 67, did have health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend found him at a residence where he was staying, and the body is being held by authorities, Jackson said.

“He said a celebration of life will be held later, when family from abroad are able to gather, but for now the family are asking to grieve in private.”

Comedian Mike Bullard has died at the age of 67 | mikebullarduktraine/Instagram

Mike Bullard was best known for his two late-night talk shows, The Mike Bullard Show ran on Global for a year, but his Open Mike with Mike Bullard was on CTV from 1997 to 2003 and he won two Gemini awards for it.

Mike Bullard also worked on the radio and was the host of Beyond the Mic with Mike Bullard from 2010 and 2016, however after pleading guilty to making harassing calls to an ex-girlfriend, he was dropped. CBC News reported at the time that “Bullard received a conditional discharge. He will be on probation for six months and must attend a domestic violence program.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, Mike Bullard went to Ukraine to undertake humanitarian work and helped deliver supplies and raise money. He came back to Canada in February 2023.

Many tributes have been paid to Mike Bullard on Instagram. Entrepreneur Josh West said: “So sad to hear of my friend Mike Bullard’s passing,” whilst another fan said: “Rest in peace Mike. Remember watching your interview with Matt Good on the Mike Bullard Show on YouTube many years ago. Loved the exchange between you two. Give the angels a good laugh in heaven.”