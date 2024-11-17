Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mike Tyson insisted he had “no regrets” about getting in the ring “one last time” following his defeat to Jake Paul on Friday night (November 15) after revealing he “almost died” in June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-round fight – which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas – saw YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul earn victory by unanimous decision, with the 27-year-old scoring a 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 point win over the 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion.

In June, the bout was rescheduled from its original date of July 20 to November 15 after Tyson was taken ill when he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles during May and needed medical assistance. In a post on X on Saturday (November 16), Tyson revealed he “almost died” in June after having eight blood transfusions, but insisted he was still “grateful” for the chance to fight “one last time”.

He said: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe-to-toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

Boxer Mike Tyson has revealed he ‘almost died’ ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Friday’s meeting was Tyson’s first bout in 19 years and saw Paul use his youth and pace to take advantage further into the eight-round fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul paid tribute to Tyson post-fight, saying: “Mike Tyson, this is such an honour. He’s the greatest to ever do it. He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him. He was exactly what I thought he would be.”

Earlier in the evening, the undercard saw Katie Taylor defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano.