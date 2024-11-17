Mike Tyson has 'no regrets' about Jake Paul defeat as he 'almost died' due to health issue before the fight

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mike Tyson insisted he had “no regrets” about getting in the ring “one last time” following his defeat to Jake Paul on Friday night (November 15) after revealing he “almost died” in June.

The eight-round fight – which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas – saw YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul earn victory by unanimous decision, with the 27-year-old scoring a 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 point win over the 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion.

In June, the bout was rescheduled from its original date of July 20 to November 15 after Tyson was taken ill when he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles during May and needed medical assistance. In a post on X on Saturday (November 16), Tyson revealed he “almost died” in June after having eight blood transfusions, but insisted he was still “grateful” for the chance to fight “one last time”.

He said: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe-to-toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

Boxer Mike Tyson has revealed he ‘almost died’ ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Getty Images.Boxer Mike Tyson has revealed he ‘almost died’ ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Getty Images.
Boxer Mike Tyson has revealed he ‘almost died’ ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Friday’s meeting was Tyson’s first bout in 19 years and saw Paul use his youth and pace to take advantage further into the eight-round fight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul paid tribute to Tyson post-fight, saying: “Mike Tyson, this is such an honour. He’s the greatest to ever do it. He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him. He was exactly what I thought he would be.”

Earlier in the evening, the undercard saw Katie Taylor defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano.

Related topics:Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice