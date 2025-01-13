Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional message on the Los Angeles wildfires - after the pop star lost her home in Malibu in 2018 due to fires.

On Saturday (11 January), the 32-year-old pop star and actor, who lost her Malibu home in 2018 to the Woolsey fire, shared a black-and-white photo of the wreckage from her Miley Cyrus Foundation Instagram account. She wrote: “This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget.

“Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble. My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

The “Flowers” hitmaker separately shared links to a few organizations that are helping fight the fires and support survivors, including the Malibu Foundation, which she helped launch in 2018. She added: “Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now”.

Fans were sending their prayers to pop singer last week after spotting that her house in Studio City, Los Angeles, was “minutes away” from a raging wildfire. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The fire in STUDIO CITY is 11 minutes from Miley's studio city house.... Please pray for her”. Another fan said: “Her house is not yet burned down. I follow this app watch duty. And she has to evacuate but not burned down, the full red there are fires and yellow are in danger“.

The pop singer lost her home in Malibu in 2018 with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth as a result of the Woolsey fire. Miley, who was away in South Africa filming Black Mirror at the time, shared a heartbreaking tweet that read: “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community.

“I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong.”