Comedian and TV presenter Mo Gilligan has reportedly proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, weeks after news broke of his secret love child.

According to reports, the 37-year-old television star popped the question to his partner of two years, Taia Tulher. The pair are expecting their first child together, with Taia showing off her growing bely on Instagram.

It was on social media that fans spotted model and fitness influencer Taia wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in recent picture. A source told The Sun: “Mo went the full nine yards in proposing to Taia but kept quiet about it publicly. They have been telling friends that they are engaged and everyone is really happy for them.

“He and Taia are so in love and really excited to be starting a family together. They already live together in London so it felt like the natural next step to get engaged. There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though. The baby will keep their hands full for a while.”

The reports come just weeks after the Masked Singer judge found himself at the centre of a scandal, after model Selina Christoforou accused Mo of ignoring their son Rudy, who was born in January 2024 following a brief fling between the pair.

She alleged that the comedian “pretty much ignored his existence” from the moment she got pregnant. Selina said in a video posted to TikTok: “I know all mums say that about their kid but he really is. He is such a f***ing joy. I kept thinking that that would be enough. And I kept thinking that you can’t make someone be a dad, and he made it very clear that he didn’t want to be a dad.”

Shortly after, Mo took to social media to share a video of him spending time with his son Rudy as the pair spent time together playing Connect 4. He put the song ‘Emotionless’ by Drake over the top of the video, which features lyrics such as: “Look at the way we live, I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid. From empty souls, who just wake up and look to debate... The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call."