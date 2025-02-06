Cyndi Lauper was left in crippling pain after consuming too much of a ‘superfood’ that led to health problems.

Music icon Cyndi Lauper revealed on the Table Manners podcast that eating too much of a ‘superfood’ led her to experience incredible pain due to kidney stones. Cyndi, who is best known for her hit, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, revealed on the podcast that "I tried to be a vegan, but you know, I took one thing where they were just delivering food and they every day gave me spinach, every meal spinach. I wound up having kidney stones and they killed me."

Cyndi Lauper was then asked by Lennie Ware, : "Oh, you get kidney stones from spinach? " In response to the question, Cyndi said: "Yes, it has a chemical in it. If you eat too much of this kind of thing. And you're prone to that you can develop kidney stones.

Photo: FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper also discussed her diet whilst on the road and said: "I stopped that but like I tried to eat on the road like that but they would put these herbs and vegetables like, you know, just flat out what's wrong with you got cauliflower. What you gotta ruin it for? Just freaking wash it, cut it, put a little olive oil on it, some salt, put it in the broiler, don't burn it."

According to the British Association of Urological Surgeons, “Foods which are especially high in oxalates should be consumed sparingly. The following foods are known have a high oxalate content: • tea & coffee (more than two to three cups per day) • nuts (e.g. almonds), sesame seeds & nut products (e.g. peanut butter) • cocoa & chocolate • some fruit (figs, tangerines, plums, berries & currants) • rhubarb • soy products (tofu, soy milk, soy cheese & soy ice cream) • some vegetables (celery, spinach, leeks, okra, parsley & beetroot).”

In June 2024, Cyndi Lauper revealed that she would be heading to the UK and Europe in a highly anticipated Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour. She is performing this month in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Belfast before wrapping the European tour in Paris.