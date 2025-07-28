Tom Lehrer will be best remembered for his songs that were used on the 1960s TV news show That Was the Week That Was.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical comedy legend Tom Lehrer has been found dead at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a suburb in the Greater Boston metropolitan area, USA, he was 97 years old. He will be best remembered for his sardonic songs that were used on the 1960s TV news show, That Was the Week That Was.

Andy Moore of the Facebook group Tom Lehrer Fan Club, took to Facebook and said: “I learned yesterday that Tom Lehrer, my close friend of 51 years, has died at age 97. Here is a video I shot in the 80’s of him singing and playing his piano in Cambridge, MA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Morgenstern had taken to the Tom Lehrer Fan Club Facebook group, which has 1.8K members, to inform them of Tom’s death and said: “I’m sorry to report to you, his devoted fans, that after 97 amazing years, Tom has died. (Not a rumour this time). He was found in his home yesterday by a longtime friend. We are all so fortunate to have known him and his amazing mind and talent. I’m very glad I just saw him in May in his Cambridge home. RIP, amazing Tom.”

Musical comedy legend Tom Lehrer has been found dead at home. Tom Lehrer, cutting a cake in the shape of a woman's hand while backstage at the Palace Theatre, London, 13th May 1959. The cake alludes to Lehrer's macabre song, 'I Hold Your Hand in Mine'. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Amanda Palmer shared a tribute to him on Facebook and wrote:”Noooooo!!!! GodDAMN. Another fallen icon. And well, I suppose 97 is pretty admirable, but I was just barely processing Ozzy and the 2nd year anniversary of Sinéad’s death when I found out that one of my huge early influences and songwriting heroes, king of dark satirical piano songs and Cambridge, Mass, legend, Tom Lehrer, has also left the building.

“I won’t try to write a fancy obituary here but I would encourage you ALL to walk - not run - to listen to his music if you haven’t. IT WILL BRING YOU JOY.

“Just start anywhere and GO.

“Comment with favorite songs, please!!! Poisoning Pigeons in the Park! The Masochism Tango! The Vatican Rag!! National Brotherhood Week! Ash absolutely giggled at the Elements Song. DARK satirical FUN FOR ALL AGES.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda ended her tribute with these words: “Thank you for being a huge influence on my band, my lyrical attack….may your influence crack on forever ”

Tom Lehrer began studying piano at the age of 7 and was a maths prodigy who was only 15 when he entered Harvard College. He recorded a solo album, Songs of Tom Lehrer in 1953.

Variety described Tom Lehrer as “A pioneer of musical black comedy during the optimistic Eisenhower years in America, Lehrer influenced the work that came later from such musical satirists as Randy Newman, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Harry Shearer.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe once described Tom Lehrer as “the cleverest and funniest man of the 20th century, and kind of my hero.” In 2020, Tom Lehrer decided to place his song writing copyrights in the public domain, which meant that anyone could perform, record or interpret his work for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Tom Lehrer shared a statement on his website which read: "In short, I no longer retain any rights to any of my songs. So help yourselves, and don't send me any money." At the time of writing, no cause of death for Tom Lehrer has been shared.