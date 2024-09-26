Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The military enlistment date of NCT’s Jaehyun has been revealed only a month after he made his solo debut with his studio album ‘K’

There is another K-Pop idol taking part in military mandatory service and it is NCT’s Jaehyun. He is not the first member of NCT to enlist as Taeyong joined the Navy earlier this year. The next two members to enlist will be Doyoung and Jungwoo.

SM Entertainment shared a statement on Wevers which read:“NCT’s Jaehyun has applied to join the army military band, and received a notice of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration today.”

SM Entertainment went on to say “Therefore, he will join the military on Nov. 4 and fulfil his military duty,” and also asked fans to “Please continue to support and love Jaehyun until he returns healthy after completing his military service.”

NCT’s Jaehyun announces military enlistment date and follows in the footsteps of fellow band member Taeyong. Jaehyun arrives at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 19, 2024 in Milan, Italy | Getty Images

Many fans have taken to X to react to the news of Jaehyun’s enlistment. One said: “Listening to Jaehyun's album on repeat until he comes back,” whilst another said: “Jaehyun enlisting on november… “I’M LEFT AS A MILITARY WIFE….”

In March 2024, it was revealed that NCT’s Taeyong would be enlisting in military service and his label made a statement to South Korean news outlet Newsen which read: (translated by Soomi)“NCT’s Taeyong is enlisting in the navy as an active duty soldier on April 15.”

“There will be no official events held on the day he enters the recruit training centre, and we ask for your understanding as his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site,” the label added. “Please show continued support and love until the day Taeyong diligently completes his mandatory military service and returns in good health.”