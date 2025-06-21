Sara Burack, 40, was the star of Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House

Netflix star Sara Burack, 40, who appeared in the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House, has been tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons. According to Newsday, well known real estate agent Sara Burack was found unconscious by police on the Montauk Highway near Villa Paul restaurant in Hampton Bays.

The New York Post has now reported that “A 32-year-old Virginia woman was busted Friday in the Hamptons hit-and-run death of a hot-shot real estate agent who starred on Netflix’s popular “Million Dollar Beach House.”

“Amanda Kempton was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which there is a fatality, a class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.”

According to reports, Netflix star Sara Burack reportedly went into cardiac arrest at the scene of the hit-and-run, but is believed to have been put on life support after being revived. She also reportedly suffered from brain bleeds, a fractured skull and extensive brain injuries.

Netflix star Sara Burack killed in hit-and-run crash in Hamptons. Photo: Sarah Burack/Facebook | Sara Burack/Facebook

Sara Burack previously worked for Nest Seekers International, a real estate agency for properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons. According to the synopsis on Netflix’s website about Million Dollar Beach House, “The competition is fierce- and the drama undeniable- as a group of young and hungry agents try to sell the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons.”

Real estate agent Paulette Orlando-Corsair paid tribute to Sara Burack on Instagram and wrote: “My dear Sara Burack , my beautiful friend, I will remember u like u were in this photo. One of the real last times we went out before things turned for the worse. I did everything in my power to get u better. I told u I would be there til the end & I held that promise to u. Never turned my back on u.

“You were kind, generous, funny & full of life & drama...we loved her the way she was, all of it.

“Last night late in the evening in hampton bays near villa paul restaurant, some person hit her tragically & took off. Someone across the street saw her laying in the street & she was rushed to stonybrook hospital in stonybrook with serious injuries to her head, brain, liver & broken leg.

“This animal of a being, left her in the gutter to die. She was not identified for hours. Her beloved family was called & I was next. We were all bedside w sara til the end. Her injuries were so severe, she could not recover with tremendous damage to the brain, nothing to save & no surgery could save her.

“We were with her when she passed around 3pm today, June 19th.

“My dearest Sara, I will miss your laugh. Your smile. Your tremendous passion for your work. Listening to your stories over & over again. The fun times we had, all of it...the good with the bad. Losing u at only 40 yrs old is beyond sad but u are at rest now.

“No more walking all over the place. No more library visits. No more worrying what would happen next. I gave it my all & some fool took your life away..love u my beautiful friend, our rock star, til we meet again I will always be thinking about u & never forget u.

“For those who care, at later date, I will be organizing a day we all can get together somewhere in the hamptons to remember Sara.

“LOVE YOU SARA WE R ALL BROKEN

“Please allow her family the time to heal as they as not accepting any phone calls at this time”

“💔💔🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔😪😪😪💔💔.”