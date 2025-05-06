Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Millena Brandão, who appeared in the Netflix series Sintonia, has tragically died at the age of 11.

Netflix child actress Millena Brandão has died at the age of 11 after suffering from multiple heart attacks. Her mother Thays paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram and wrote: “The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I’ll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you.

She also said: “My girl, I’m already missing you not being here and I know I’ll miss you even more in the days to come. You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you’ll continue to watch over us and light up our lives.”

The New York Post reported that “The young star passed away on May 2 at the Grajaú General Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, after suffering multiple heart attacks.

Her mother, Thays Brandão, revealed that doctors believed she might have had dengue fever before additional tests revealed a brain tumor.”

Before passing away Millena Brandão had reportedly suffered from headaches, pain in her leg, drowsiness and a loss of appetite. She is believed to have fainted in the bathroom after having dinner at home on April 29.

The Daily Mail reported that “Thays Brandão, who also has a two-year-old daughter, questioned the care the doctors provided her daughter. A physician at the state-run Pedreira General Hospital saw Millena Brandão on April 24 and treated her for a headache and told the grieving mother that the child had 'dengue fever.'

'But he didn't do any tests. He told us to take her back home and give her dipyrone,' Thays said.”

Millena Brandão who appeared in the Netflix series Sintonia, had also appeared in ‘The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet.’ She is believed to have suffered multiple heart attacks and according to The Sun, the actress, 11, died after having 21 cardiac arrests.

Following Millena Brandão’s death, her Instagram page, which had 196K followers, has been inundated with tributes from fans. One wrote: “💔 🖤 😢 My feelings, may God comfort your hearts.” whilst another wrote: “Beautiful little princess, may you be in the lap of your father in heaven and keep shining wherever you are... 💕”

In an interview with Brazilian website G1, Thays Brandão said: “The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her,” and added that “It’s a question mark.”

G1 also reported that “Initially, doctors thought it was dengue fever, which was ruled out. Later, they identified a urinary tract infection in a test. And finally, in another test, they suspected a possible brain tumor, which has not yet been confirmed.” At this stage, it has not yet been confirmed what has caused the death of Millena Brandão.